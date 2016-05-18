catchnews
32 killed as Turkish cargo plane crashes into Kyrgyzstan village
Bollywood News Nargis was Raj Kapoor's 'in-house' heroine, was immortalised: Rishi Kapoor in his autobiography
Nargis was Raj Kapoor's 'in-house' heroine, was immortalised: Rishi Kapoor in his autobiography News Agencies
national news Ambedkar is a bigger leader than Mahatma Gandhi: Asaduddin Owaisi
Ambedkar is a bigger leader than Mahatma Gandhi: Asaduddin Owaisi News Agencies
india news Universities & the end of social justice: Why must the recent happenings in JNU concern us?
Universities & the end of social justice: Why must the recent happenings in JNU concern us? Debaditya Bhattacharya
india news In a Goan village, chillies fight back against iron ore mining. But will they survive?
In a Goan village, chillies fight back against iron ore mining. But will they survive? Nihar Gokhale
Bollywood News I am not a role model: Dangal girl Zaira writes an apology note on Twitter
I am not a role model: Dangal girl Zaira writes an apology note on Twitter News Agencies
Battleground UP 2017: It is insiders versus outsiders as rebels flock to BJP camp
Battleground UP 2017: It is insiders versus outsiders as rebels flock to BJP camp
Mapping the battlefield: 10 hotspots likely to shape the Uttar Pradesh election
Things fall apart: ahead of elections, rebellions rock Goa BJP
Punjab polls: Congress' latest list bears SAD touch. Sampla calls the shots in BJP
SP drama: Akhilesh likely to launch campaign on 15 January. Is it all over?
Nargis was Raj Kapoor's 'in-house' heroine, was immortalised: Rishi Kapoor in his autobiography
Donald Trump administration to relocate White House press briefing room
I am not a role model: Dangal girl Zaira writes an apology note on Twitter
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Raees in Bigg Boss 10: Sunny Leone to accompany Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan's show!
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to re-create Karan Arjun magic on sets of Tubelight
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Politics
High profile battle in Lehragaga: Punjab FM Dhindsa takes on former CM Bhattal

Allowed by HC to hold Kolkata rally, Mohan Bhagwat hits out at Mamata

Malerkotla: Punjab's only Muslim pocket will vote for whoever maintains peace

'Punjabi Muslims are heirs to a broken civilisation, but Sikhs are on our side'

The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began
50%

Job loss & a dramatic fall in revenue: note ban and India's new nightmare economy

INDIA
SC's hands tremble when it comes to big fish: Prashant Bhushan on Sahara-Birla case

Haryana farmers invoke Marx and Mao, urge China to roll back Sonepat land grab

Farmers in Bengal hit hard by Modi replacing Kisan credit cards with Rupay debit cards

Not just BSF jawan, now CRPF man also alleges lack of amenities for India's forces

SPORTS

 Indian National Team reaches best FIFA ranking in over a decade

 Graham Taylor, former England manager passes away after a suspected heart attack

 Facing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravidra Jadeja will be challenging: Jonny Bairstow

O captain! My captain! There will never be another Mahendra Singh Dhoni

INTERNATIONAL
No room for dissent in Pakistan; liberals face risk of being persecuted

Barack Obama's farewell speech: I will be right there with you, as a citizen

Five political leaders to watch in 2017

Kurdistan: a nation in waiting finally begins to take shape

LIFE & SOCIETY

Haraamkhor: A film about sexuality relevant to different ages, stages, sexes

Is Facebook's new Journalism Project the solution to its fake news problem?

Bekaar Films is Pakistan's answer to AIB and they'll leave you in splits

Not POCSO? Why cases of child sexual abuse get registered as 'unnatural sex'

CULTURE
Heard of the love meter? You will in Khalid Akhtar's 'Love in Chakiwara'

Om Puri's memory deserves better than the sleazy biography his wife wrote

Of adults, children, broken hearts, fears & hope: A Monster Calls is a must watch

Tales of temples & pangs of partition: meet Pakistani writer duo Anam & Haroon

SCIENCE & TECH

The return of Nokia: HMD releases first smartphone Nokia 6, but only in China

Science loses out to uninformed opinion on climate change - yet again

Day 2 of the Consumer Electronics Show brings more of the unusual and unnecessary

2017 Consumer Electronics Show is officially a go: Gadget announcements galore

Entertainment
Vin Diesel spilled beans on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's relationship status

My work is my biggest orgasm, says Karan Johar in his tell-all memoir

 Will Salman Khan challenge Dangal with Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai?

 No delay in Baahubali 2 release, it will arrive on 28 April 2017, confirms makers

NATIONAL
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
LITE
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Social Sector
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Hollywood
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
