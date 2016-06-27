catchnews
Politics Will Goans embrace AAP? Here's why it could win the polls... and why it won't
Will Goans embrace AAP? Here's why it could win the polls... and why it won't Nihar Gokhale
international news The Trump era has begun - how can we make sense of it?
The Trump era has begun - how can we make sense of it? Liam Kennedy
Politics Booze, big bucks & blood: How Shiv Lal Doda became the Akalis' man in Abohar
Booze, big bucks & blood: How Shiv Lal Doda became the Akalis' man in Abohar Aditya Menon
Culture JLF 2017: 4 authors on the power of a memoir & the importance of remembering
JLF 2017: 4 authors on the power of a memoir & the importance of remembering Jhinuk Sen
POV Why I understand trolls' anger and respect Zaira Wasim's apology
Why I understand trolls' anger and respect Zaira Wasim's apology Riyaz-ur-Rahman
HUSTINGS 2017
Congress in Punjab a divided house, but trying to appear united
1
Congress in Punjab a divided house, but trying to appear united
2
Boost for BSP in eastern UP: Ex-SP minister Ambika Chaudhary switches sides
3
NRI factor in Punjab: AAP miles ahead but Congress has some support as well
4
In Goa, AAP gives signed guarantees to fulfill poll promises
5
No Congress list for Uttarakhand yet, party waiting for BJP's next move
Have to get rid of ISIS, radical terrorism: Donald Trump
23 minutes AGO Have to get rid of ISIS, radical terrorism: Donald Trump
I don't judge people early, we'll see what Donald Trump does: Pope Francis
37 minutes AGO I don't judge people early, we'll see what Donald Trump does: Pope Francis
AP: Atleast 23 killed, more than 100 injured as Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails in Vizianagaram district
48 minutes AGO AP: Atleast 23 killed, more than 100 injured as Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails in Vizianagaram district
Raees promotions: Shah Rukh Khan starts another trend; set to travel by train to Delhi!
13 hours AGO Raees promotions: Shah Rukh Khan starts another trend; set to travel by train to Delhi!
Commando 2 trailer out on 23; Second sequel for Vipul Shah after Force 2
14 hours AGO Commando 2 trailer out on 23; Second sequel for Vipul Shah after Force 2
NCB arrest 4 people with 14kgs of cannabis, bust inter-state drug racket
15 hours AGO NCB arrest 4 people with 14kgs of cannabis, bust inter-state drug racket
BJP's Mathura Assembly candidate booked for violation of Model code of conduct
16 hours AGO BJP's Mathura Assembly candidate booked for violation of Model code of conduct
Italy avalanche: Emergency crew pull out 4 more survivors
16 hours AGO Italy avalanche: Emergency crew pull out 4 more survivors
Politics
Nitish makes a spectacle of his prohibition policy. What's he aiming for?

Nitish makes a spectacle of his prohibition policy. What's he aiming for?

Uttarakhand polls: In BJP's first list, 7 rebels who felled Harish Rawat govt

Allowed by HC to hold Kolkata rally, Mohan Bhagwat hits out at Mamata

Malerkotla: Punjab's only Muslim pocket will vote for whoever maintains peace

AAP claims on education "false" says Yogendra Yadav
Punjab polls: How Sikander Maluka became a symbol of Akali arrogance
Activists ask CIC: Why was Sridhar Acharyulu divested of HRD charge after Modi degree order?
Virbhadra's political masterstroke? Dharamsala now HP's second capital
BJP has 'free incoming' for 'characterless' leaders like ND Tiwari: Sena
Activists ask CIC: Why was Sridhar Acharyulu divested of HRD charge after Modi degree order? Activists ask CIC: Why was Sridhar Acharyulu divested of HRD charge after Modi degree order? Catch Team
Punjab polls: How Sikander Maluka became a symbol of Akali arrogance Punjab polls: How Sikander Maluka became a symbol of Akali arrogance Aditya Menon
The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began
50%

Job loss & a dramatic fall in revenue: note ban and India's new nightmare economy

The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began
AAP claims on education "false" says Yogendra Yadav AAP claims on education "false" says Yogendra Yadav Catch Team
INDIA
SC's hands tremble when it comes to big fish: Prashant Bhushan on Sahara-Birla case

SC's hands tremble when it comes to big fish: Prashant Bhushan on Sahara-Birla case

Haryana farmers invoke Marx and Mao, urge China to roll back Sonepat land grab

Farmers in Bengal hit hard by Modi replacing Kisan credit cards with Rupay debit cards

Not just BSF jawan, now CRPF man also alleges lack of amenities for India's forces

Unused land, failed targets & real estate scams: the great SEZ racket reaches SC
Notebandi & its woes: Why we must protest the narrative of 'normalisation'
Malegaon blasts case: ex-cop Mujawar claims ATS actually killed 3 accused
97% of Indian children go to school. Less than 50% learn anything: ASER survey
Unused land, failed targets & real estate scams: the great SEZ racket reaches SC Unused land, failed targets & real estate scams: the great SEZ racket reaches SC Akash Bisht
Notebandi & its woes: Why we must protest the narrative of 'normalisation' Notebandi & its woes: Why we must protest the narrative of 'normalisation' Suvojit Chattopadhyay
SPORTS

 Indian National Team reaches best FIFA ranking in over a decade

 Graham Taylor, former England manager passes away after a suspected heart attack

 Facing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravidra Jadeja will be challenging: Jonny Bairstow

O captain! My captain! There will never be another Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The biggest FIFA World Cup ever - 48 teams for 2026, will India make cut?
Indian football team achieve best FIFA ranking in over a decade Indian football team achieve best FIFA ranking in over a decade News Agencies
INTERNATIONAL
In pictures: Donald Trump is officially the world's most powerful man

In pictures: Donald Trump is officially the world's most powerful man

What you missed at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert

No room for dissent in Pakistan; liberals face risk of being persecuted

Barack Obama's farewell speech: I will be right there with you, as a citizen

Holiday cut short. See how an avalanche took down this Italy hotel
LIFE & SOCIETY

8 men as rich as half the world says Oxfam report. Is there a way to fix this stark inequality?

Haraamkhor: A film about sexuality relevant to different ages, stages, sexes

Is Facebook's new Journalism Project the solution to its fake news problem?

Bekaar Films is Pakistan's answer to AIB and they'll leave you in splits

Seven years on, this acid attack survivor is still fighting for justice
In pictures: Is Jallikattu about cruelty or culture?
Indian football team achieve best FIFA ranking in over a decade Indian football team achieve best FIFA ranking in over a decade News Agencies
CULTURE
Heard of the love meter? You will in Khalid Akhtar's 'Love in Chakiwara'

Heard of the love meter? You will in Khalid Akhtar's 'Love in Chakiwara'

Om Puri's memory deserves better than the sleazy biography his wife wrote

Of adults, children, broken hearts, fears & hope: A Monster Calls is a must watch

Tales of temples & pangs of partition: meet Pakistani writer duo Anam & Haroon

The misunderstood Mughal: Audrey Truschke on why Aurangzeb deserves less hate
Who is really to blame for Bengaluru missing its date with David Guetta?
SCIENCE & TECH

The return of Nokia: HMD releases first smartphone Nokia 6, but only in China

Science loses out to uninformed opinion on climate change - yet again

Day 2 of the Consumer Electronics Show brings more of the unusual and unnecessary

2017 Consumer Electronics Show is officially a go: Gadget announcements galore

Astronomers spot strange, bow-like structure in Venus' atmosphere
Tricolour doormat row: Amazon regrets 'offending' Indian sentiments
Entertainment
​Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 mints Rs. 50.50 crore worldwide on its opening day

 ​Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 mints Rs. 50.50 crore worldwide on its opening day

 Vin Diesel spilled beans on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's relationship status

My work is my biggest orgasm, says Karan Johar in his tell-all memoir

 Will Salman Khan challenge Dangal with Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai?

NATIONAL
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
LITE
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Social Sector
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Hollywood
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
