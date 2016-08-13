catchnews
Ring out the old, ring in the new: Mulayam is going, it is advantage Akhilesh

Ring out the old, ring in the new: Mulayam is going, it is advantage Akhilesh

Bharat Bhushan
I am a Troll is impatient journalism, but a much needed conversation starter

I am a Troll is impatient journalism, but a much needed conversation starter

Shriya Mohan
Delhi private schools asked to withhold nursery admission for academic year 2017
 Delhi private schools asked to withhold nursery admission for academic year 2017
Facebook suspends journalists account for posting comments against Donald Trump's supporters
 Facebook suspends journalists account for posting comments against Donald Trump's supporters
6 films we look forward to watching with a giant tub of popcorn in 2017
 6 films we look forward to watching with a giant tub of popcorn in 2017
Let-down: Modi spoke much in his New Year's Eve speech, but said little
Let-down: Modi spoke much in his New Year's Eve speech, but said little Suhas Munshi
Planning to go to a nightclub this NYE? Read this if you're a single woman
Planning to go to a nightclub this NYE? Read this if you're a single woman Lamat R Hasan
What truce? Akhilesh plays his move, keeps the emergency national executive meet on for tomorrow
What truce? Akhilesh plays his move, keeps the emergency national executive meet on for tomorrow Sadiq Naqvi
Flashback 2016
Blood, sweat and tears: 5 terror attacks that shook the nation in 2016
1
Blood, sweat and tears: 5 terror attacks that shook the nation in 2016
2
Why Nepal is entering the new year with a sense of gloom and dread
3
Victories and backlashes: Mapping the LGBT struggle through 2016
4
  Not-so-encouraging year for entrepreneurship: 212 startups closed in 2016
Flashback 2016
Blood, sweat and tears: 5 terror attacks that shook the nation in 2016
1
Blood, sweat and tears: 5 terror attacks that shook the nation in 2016
2
Why Nepal is entering the new year with a sense of gloom and dread
3
Victories and backlashes: Mapping the LGBT struggle through 2016
4
  Not-so-encouraging year for entrepreneurship: 212 startups closed in 2016
YOUR WIRE @ 14:00
IMPORTANT Bihar: 5 prisoners escape Buxar Jail, police issue high alert +5 MORE
INTERESTING +0 MORE
IGNORED +0 MORE
SPEED NEWS
SPEED NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav appointed Samajwadi Party president; Shivpal Yadav, Amar Singh ousted
2 hours AGO Akhilesh Yadav appointed Samajwadi Party president; Shivpal Yadav, Amar Singh ousted
Burundi Environment Minister assassinated, shooter arrested: Police
3 hours AGO Burundi Environment Minister assassinated, shooter arrested: Police
Istanbul: At least 35 killed, 40 injured after 'santa' gunmen open fire in a nightclub
6 hours AGO Istanbul: At least 35 killed, 40 injured after 'santa' gunmen open fire in a nightclub
Narendra Modi's speech highlights: Top schemes announced
16 hours AGO Narendra Modi's speech highlights: Top schemes announced
Arbaaz, Maliaka party together
20 hours AGO Arbaaz, Maliaka party together
93 journalists, media professionals killed in 2016: International Federation of Journalists
21 hours AGO 93 journalists, media professionals killed in 2016: International Federation of Journalists
China to finally put an end to ivory trade. 2017, you're looking better already
22 hours AGO China to finally put an end to ivory trade. 2017, you're looking better already
Films to look forward to in 2017
22 hours AGO Films to look forward to in 2017
Politics
Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are back. But will Netaji's damage control work?

Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are back. But will Netaji's damage control work?

Pari-war all set to split SP after Mulayam expels Akhilesh and Ram Gopal

Tapas Pal arrest: Mamata cries vendetta by Modi, demands he quit as PM

Congress boycotts RJD dharna on noteban: trouble for Bihar grand alliance?

Did Amit Shah's bank in Gujarat receive Rs 500 crore soon after note ban? Did Amit Shah's bank in Gujarat receive Rs 500 crore soon after note ban? Charu Kartikeya
Sasikala gets AIADMK top post on a platter: Now she has to prove herself Sasikala gets AIADMK top post on a platter: Now she has to prove herself S Murari
Arunachal in crisis again: PPA suspends CM Khandu for kowtowing to BJP Arunachal in crisis again: PPA suspends CM Khandu for kowtowing to BJP Akash Bisht
Ready to battle Cong: Kejriwal's year-end tour infuses energy in AAP cadres Ready to battle Cong: Kejriwal's year-end tour infuses energy in AAP cadres Rajeev Khanna
50 days of note ban: Modi went to slay a three-headed monster, returned with a rat 50 days of note ban: Modi went to slay a three-headed monster, returned with a rat Suhas Munshi
Arunachal in crisis again: PPA suspends CM Khandu for kowtowing to BJP Arunachal in crisis again: PPA suspends CM Khandu for kowtowing to BJP Akash Bisht
Sasikala gets AIADMK top post on a platter: Now she has to prove herself Sasikala gets AIADMK top post on a platter: Now she has to prove herself S Murari
23,861

Number of cases under the amended PoA Act registered in Rajasthan

Sourjya Bhowmick
Did Amit Shah's bank in Gujarat receive Rs 500 crore soon after note ban? Did Amit Shah's bank in Gujarat receive Rs 500 crore soon after note ban? Charu Kartikeya
INDIA
Think social media is all bad? 5 ways it made a difference in 2016

Think social media is all bad? 5 ways it made a difference in 2016

Sands of time: Sudarshan Pattnaik chronicles 2016 through sand sculptures

Dragged to court twice earlier, Cabinet plays safe & approves ordinance to jail people possessing scrapped notes

JNU again: Protest against VC Jagadesh Kumar gets 8 students suspended

Telangana neglects state varsities, goes shopping for private ones Telangana neglects state varsities, goes shopping for private ones Praneta Jha
Sands of time: Sudarshan Pattnaik chronicles 2016 through sand sculptures Sands of time: Sudarshan Pattnaik chronicles 2016 through sand sculptures Sehar Qazi
BHIM app launched: We might just have a replacement to Paytm BHIM app launched: We might just have a replacement to Paytm Sahil Bhalla
Pictures and memes, horrifying and amusing, that broke the internet in 2016 Pictures and memes, horrifying and amusing, that broke the internet in 2016 Richa Mishra
Telangana neglects state varsities, goes shopping for private ones Telangana neglects state varsities, goes shopping for private ones Praneta Jha
Sands of time: Sudarshan Pattnaik chronicles 2016 through sand sculptures Sands of time: Sudarshan Pattnaik chronicles 2016 through sand sculptures Sehar Qazi
SPORTS

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar returns BMW presented by Sachin Tendulkar

 Hat-trick! India lifts under-19 Asia Cup once again

 Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year

Shiva Keshavan bags gold medal at the Asian Luge Championship

Engagement with Anushka on 1 Jan, 2017? Nope, says cricket star Virat Kohli Engagement with Anushka on 1 Jan, 2017? Nope, says cricket star Virat Kohli Speed News Desk
Andy Murray, Mo Farah knighted in the Queen's New Year Honour list Andy Murray, Mo Farah knighted in the Queen's New Year Honour list News Agencies
INTERNATIONAL
Was 2016 just 1938 all over again?

Was 2016 just 1938 all over again?

 US designates LeT's student wing Al-Muhammadia Students a 'terrorist organisation'

Is trouble brewing for Rohingya refugees in Jammu?

The world's words of the year pass judgement on a dark, surreal 2016

When world leaders thought you shouldn't need passports or visas When world leaders thought you shouldn't need passports or visas Speranta Dumitru
LIFE & SOCIETY

The night I lost some riches, but found something far more precious

Victories and backlashes: Mapping the LGBT struggle through 2016

George Michael, 1963-2016: The loss of an LGBT icon

Spending a cashless New Year? Don't worry, here are 10 things you can do for free

A behaviourist's guide to New Year's resolutions A behaviourist's guide to New Year's resolutions Rebekah Boynton & Anne Swinbourne
Did you know that cows pay for your dairy needs with their blood? Did you know that cows pay for your dairy needs with their blood? Lamat R Hasan
Andy Murray, Mo Farah knighted in the Queen's New Year Honour list Andy Murray, Mo Farah knighted in the Queen's New Year Honour list News Agencies
CULTURE
Planning to go to a nightclub this NYE? Read this if you're a single woman

Planning to go to a nightclub this NYE? Read this if you're a single woman

George Michael and Rick Parfitt: two ends of a rich cultural mainstream

It takes 28 secs to get over the silliness of '28 Jobs, 28 Weeks, 28 States'

Tell a different story about Santa this holiday season

Of real Dangal girls & Bollywood bombshells: When will movies make sportswomen look real? Of real Dangal girls & Bollywood bombshells: When will movies make sportswomen look real? Shriya Mohan
Summer reading guide from The Conversation's business & economics writers Summer reading guide from The Conversation's business & economics writers The Conversation
SCIENCE & TECH

 This is why South Korea slapped the biggest-ever $865 million fine on Qualcomm

 Indian start-up creates AI-enabled smart shoes, bands, for better health

 Google CEO Sundar Pichai to address students at IIT Kharagpur on 5 January

Why connecting all the world's robots will drive 2017's top technology trends

Flashback 2016: Behold NASA's best photos of Earth clicked by astronauts Flashback 2016: Behold NASA's best photos of Earth clicked by astronauts Catch Team
Digging for cosmic gold: the hunt for dark matter at the bottom of a gold mine Digging for cosmic gold: the hunt for dark matter at the bottom of a gold mine Anthony Williams
Entertainment
Carrie Fisher, iconic Star Wars actress, dies at 60

  Carrie Fisher, iconic Star Wars actress, dies at 60

 Proof that 2016 is basically pond scum: musical legends we lost this year

 Hrithik learns skiing to impress kids

 Juhi takes up another cause

OTHER SPEED NEWS
OTHER SPEED NEWS
NATIONAL
New ordinance may soon make it illegal to be in posession of banned Rs 500, 1000 notes
New ordinance may soon make it illegal to be in posession of banned Rs 500, 1000 notes
National Herald case: Court grants relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
National Herald case: Court grants relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi crossing limits of dignity by speaking in shameful fashion: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Rahul Gandhi crossing limits of dignity by speaking in shameful fashion: Ravi Shankar Prasad
LITE
Shilpa Shetty thinks Animal Farm teaches kids to love animals, Twitter breaks out in hives
Shilpa Shetty thinks Animal Farm teaches kids to love animals, Twitter breaks out in hives
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Social Sector
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Hollywood
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
