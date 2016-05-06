catchnews
Switch to
catchnews
Switch to

BREAKING

Odisha: CBI arrests Rourkela Steel Plant Executive Director BP Burma on graft charges
Education News CBSE Classes 10 & 12 Board exams to begin from 9 March 2017; check complete exam schedule
CBSE Classes 10 & 12 Board exams to begin from 9 March 2017; check complete exam schedule Speed News Desk
Science & Technology Feeling so emotional: why we rage about religion on Facebook
Feeling so emotional: why we rage about religion on Facebook Mona Abdel Fatil
Edit This Block
Politics Battlefield Goa 2017: Congress, BJP, AAP - who is going to win?
Battlefield Goa 2017: Congress, BJP, AAP - who is going to win? Kamal Mitra Chenoy
Entertainment La La Land sweeps Golden Globes but Meryl Streep steals the show with anti-Trump speech
La La Land sweeps Golden Globes but Meryl Streep steals the show with anti-Trump speech Sahil Bhalla
india news PAC has 10 questions for Urjit Patel & 2 others. If they can't answer it well - Modi's next in line
PAC has 10 questions for Urjit Patel & 2 others. If they can't answer it well - Modi's next in line Akash Bisht
HUSTINGS 2017
Mapping the battlefield: 10 hotspots likely to shape the Uttar Pradesh election
1
Mapping the battlefield: 10 hotspots likely to shape the Uttar Pradesh election
2
Why Nepal is entering the new year with a sense of gloom and dread
3
Victories and backlashes: Mapping the LGBT struggle through 2016
4
  Not-so-encouraging year for entrepreneurship: 212 startups closed in 2016
HUSTINGS 2017
Mapping the battlefield: 10 hotspots likely to shape the Uttar Pradesh election
1
Mapping the battlefield: 10 hotspots likely to shape the Uttar Pradesh election
2
Why Nepal is entering the new year with a sense of gloom and dread
3
Victories and backlashes: Mapping the LGBT struggle through 2016
4
  Not-so-encouraging year for entrepreneurship: 212 startups closed in 2016
YOUR WIRE @ 02:00
IMPORTANT Former PM Manmohan Singh unveils Punjab Congress manifesto for assembly elections +4 MORE
INTERESTING Meryl Streep and blast Trump at Golden Globes +2 MORE
IGNORED NHRC accuses Chhatisgarh forces of mass rape +1 MORE
SPEED NEWS
SPEED NEWS
Modi government turned CBI into Conspiracy Bureau of India: Mamata Banerjee
6 hours AGO Modi government turned CBI into Conspiracy Bureau of India: Mamata Banerjee
Prime Minister is entitled for free airlift from the IAF
6 hours AGO Prime Minister is entitled for free airlift from the IAF
MS Dhoni Biopic effect: Sushant Singh Rajput mistaken as the former Indian Captain!
7 hours AGO MS Dhoni Biopic effect: Sushant Singh Rajput mistaken as the former Indian Captain!
Our army base camp is under attack and Manohar Parrikar is in Goa: Shiv Sena
7 hours AGO Our army base camp is under attack and Manohar Parrikar is in Goa: Shiv Sena
Indian skipper Virat Kohli becomes new brand ambassador of Gionee
7 hours AGO Indian skipper Virat Kohli becomes new brand ambassador of Gionee
Delhi: iPhones, Tissot watches worth Rs 15 crores seized by customs
7 hours AGO Delhi: iPhones, Tissot watches worth Rs 15 crores seized by customs
India is a great place to come and win because they are good at home: Eoin Morgan
7 hours AGO India is a great place to come and win because they are good at home: Eoin Morgan
Congress appeal to EC to remove posters of PM Modi in 5-poll bound state
7 hours AGO Congress appeal to EC to remove posters of PM Modi in 5-poll bound state
SEE ALL SPEED NEWS >>
Politics
Congress takes on Akalis, AAP in Punjab with ambitious 120-page manifesto, 10-page charge sheet

Congress takes on Akalis, AAP in Punjab with ambitious 120-page manifesto, 10-page charge sheet

How BJP used the Gujarat co-operative bank sector to 're-monetise' its funds

Sorry, a parallel cannot be drawn between the feud in the SP & the one that happened in TDP

Why the biggest threat to BJP in Goa is Hindutva

Akhilesh & Mulayam fight over party symbol & offices. Will the real SP please stand up? Akhilesh & Mulayam fight over party symbol & offices. Will the real SP please stand up? Atul Chandra
Mamata-Modi spat spirals, supporters now resorting to abuse Mamata-Modi spat spirals, supporters now resorting to abuse Sulagna Sengupta
Can there be an AAP wave in Punjab? Here are the signs to watch out for Can there be an AAP wave in Punjab? Here are the signs to watch out for Aditya Menon
Row over his degrees is Modi's own fault. He must rectify it now Row over his degrees is Modi's own fault. He must rectify it now Charu Kartikeya
Kejriwal's first Goa rally in Benaulim: 'It's everyone else vs AAP' Kejriwal's first Goa rally in Benaulim: 'It's everyone else vs AAP' Nihar Gokhale
Can there be an AAP wave in Punjab? Here are the signs to watch out for Can there be an AAP wave in Punjab? Here are the signs to watch out for Aditya Menon
Mamata-Modi spat spirals, supporters now resorting to abuse Mamata-Modi spat spirals, supporters now resorting to abuse Sulagna Sengupta
The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began
50%

Job loss & a dramatic fall in revenue: note ban and India's new nightmare economy

The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began Catch Team
Akhilesh & Mulayam fight over party symbol & offices. Will the real SP please stand up? Akhilesh & Mulayam fight over party symbol & offices. Will the real SP please stand up? Atul Chandra
SEE ALL POLITICS >>
INDIA
Note ban: Migrant labourers flee Delhi, only to find little NREGA work back home

Note ban: Migrant labourers flee Delhi, only to find little NREGA work back home

'It's easy to brand any Muslim a terrorist': exonerated 'terrorist' Irshad Ali

Modi's speech at India Science Congress was all slogan and no substance

Black cash is just 1% of black economy: Arun Kumar on 50 days of note ban

Citizens' forum writes to CBDT, urges CBI probe into Sahara-Birla payoffs Citizens' forum writes to CBDT, urges CBI probe into Sahara-Birla payoffs Catch Team
Dialogue and 'Insaniyat' the key to peace in Kashmir, stresses Citizens Group report Dialogue and 'Insaniyat' the key to peace in Kashmir, stresses Citizens Group report Catch Team
Shalini Gera: Conflict in Bastar is bloodier than in Kashmir. Why is nobody talking about it? Shalini Gera: Conflict in Bastar is bloodier than in Kashmir. Why is nobody talking about it? Suhas Munshi
Dal with just haldi, salt and burnt chapatis: BSF constable shoots a day in his life Dal with just haldi, salt and burnt chapatis: BSF constable shoots a day in his life Catch Team
Citizens' forum writes to CBDT, urges CBI probe into Sahara-Birla payoffs Citizens' forum writes to CBDT, urges CBI probe into Sahara-Birla payoffs Catch Team
Dialogue and 'Insaniyat' the key to peace in Kashmir, stresses Citizens Group report Dialogue and 'Insaniyat' the key to peace in Kashmir, stresses Citizens Group report Catch Team
SEE ALL INDIA >>
SPORTS

O captain! My captain! There will never be another Mahendra Singh Dhoni

SC axes Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief: the clean-up in Indian sport begins here

 Not a personal battle but for the autonomy of BCCI: Anurag Thakur on his ouster

 Fine with SC's order, hope new dispensation continues good work done by BCCI: Ajay Shirke

Dhoni and I can play fearless cricket now: Yuvraj Singh Dhoni and I can play fearless cricket now: Yuvraj Singh News Agencies
India is a great place to come and win because they are good at home: Eoin Morgan India is a great place to come and win because they are good at home: Eoin Morgan News Agencies
SEE ALL SPORTS >>
INTERNATIONAL
Five political leaders to watch in 2017

Five political leaders to watch in 2017

Kurdistan: a nation in waiting finally begins to take shape

Is the US really ready to end its drug war?

Erdogan could be losing his grip on a dangerous, divided Turkey

Why Istanbul is struggling to become an international financial centre Why Istanbul is struggling to become an international financial centre Emre Tarim
SEE ALL INTERNATIONAL >>
LIFE & SOCIETY

How your college friendships help you - or don't

Bekaar Films is Pakistan's answer to AIB and they'll leave you in splits

Not POCSO? Why cases of child sexual abuse get registered as 'unnatural sex'

The night I lost some riches, but found something far more precious

Stop with the notifications: A Kashmiri in Delhi misses snow Stop with the notifications: A Kashmiri in Delhi misses snow Sehar Qazi
Prosthetic life: Meet the vet who has magic & not money on his mind Prosthetic life: Meet the vet who has magic & not money on his mind Lamat R Hasan
India is a great place to come and win because they are good at home: Eoin Morgan India is a great place to come and win because they are good at home: Eoin Morgan News Agencies
SEE ALL LIFE & SOCIETY >>
CULTURE
Snowflakes of Time review: This Sibal is the superior poet in the family

Snowflakes of Time review: This Sibal is the superior poet in the family

Om Puri's memory deserves better than the sleazy biography his wife wrote

Of adults, children, broken hearts, fears & hope: A Monster Calls is a must watch

Tales of temples & pangs of partition: meet Pakistani writer duo Anam & Haroon

Om Puri is finally free of the Chakravyuh we built around his life and death Om Puri is finally free of the Chakravyuh we built around his life and death Shriya Mohan
John Berger's Way(s) of Seeing is more relevant today than ever John Berger's Way(s) of Seeing is more relevant today than ever Durga M Sengupta
SEE ALL CULTURE >>
SCIENCE & TECH

The return of Nokia: HMD releases first smartphone Nokia 6, but only in China

Science loses out to uninformed opinion on climate change - yet again

Day 2 of the Consumer Electronics Show brings more of the unusual and unnecessary

2017 Consumer Electronics Show is officially a go: Gadget announcements galore

Boiling headphones, 3-screen laptops and more bizarre stuff from CES 2017 Boiling headphones, 3-screen laptops and more bizarre stuff from CES 2017 Sahil Bhalla
Nokia had the world's best smartphone - then came the 'inferior' iPhone Nokia had the world's best smartphone - then came the 'inferior' iPhone Nigel Linge
SEE ALL SCIENCE & TECH >>
Entertainment
Aamir Khan's Dangal emerges as biggest box office grosser of Indian cinema; leaves behind PK

 Aamir Khan's Dangal emerges as biggest box office grosser of Indian cinema; leaves behind PK

 A special garba song in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

 MS Dhoni Biopic effect: Sushant Singh Rajput mistaken as the former Indian Captain!

 I hope my next film with Salman Khan releases on Eid, says Remo D'Souza

SEE ALL BOLLYWOOD >>
OTHER SPEED NEWS
OTHER SPEED NEWS
NATIONAL
New ordinance may soon make it illegal to be in posession of banned Rs 500, 1000 notes
New ordinance may soon make it illegal to be in posession of banned Rs 500, 1000 notes
National Herald case: Court grants relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
National Herald case: Court grants relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi crossing limits of dignity by speaking in shameful fashion: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Rahul Gandhi crossing limits of dignity by speaking in shameful fashion: Ravi Shankar Prasad
LITE
Shilpa Shetty thinks Animal Farm teaches kids to love animals, Twitter breaks out in hives
Shilpa Shetty thinks Animal Farm teaches kids to love animals, Twitter breaks out in hives
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Social Sector
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Hollywood
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
SEE ALL SPEED NEWS >>