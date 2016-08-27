catchnews
Switch to
catchnews
Switch to
Politics How the Modi govt is struggling to defend note ban in Parliament
How the Modi govt is struggling to defend note ban in Parliament Charu Kartikeya
Politics Punjab Dalits' battle for their land intensifies. How will it affect polls?
Punjab Dalits' battle for their land intensifies. How will it affect polls? Abhishek Srivastava
Edit This Block
Entertainment Resident Evil: The Final Chapter movie review, Alice goes down the zombie hole
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter movie review, Alice goes down the zombie hole Ranjan Crasta
Politics Punjab polls: Demonetisation, sacrilege of holy texts emerge as silent killers
Punjab polls: Demonetisation, sacrilege of holy texts emerge as silent killers Rajeev Khanna
Entertainment The Great Wall movie review: Even Trump's wall is better
The Great Wall movie review: Even Trump's wall is better Sahil Bhalla
HUSTINGS 2017
Sidhu's pinch-hitting for Congress with sharp slogans, humour may work well for Punjab
1
Sidhu's pinch-hitting for Congress with sharp slogans, humour may work well for Punjab
2
Cong bets on Olympian Pargat Singh to retain pocket borough Jalandhar Cantt
3
SAD ending: Punjab farmers' villain Tota Singh and his son stare at defeat
4
Battle for Punjab: Congress banks on Majha, Doaba. Draws 9-point map to gain upper hand in Malwa
5
Will Goans embrace AAP? Here's why it could win the polls... and why it won't
HUSTINGS 2017
Sidhu's pinch-hitting for Congress with sharp slogans, humour may work well for Punjab
1
Sidhu's pinch-hitting for Congress with sharp slogans, humour may work well for Punjab
2
Cong bets on Olympian Pargat Singh to retain pocket borough Jalandhar Cantt
3
SAD ending: Punjab farmers' villain Tota Singh and his son stare at defeat
4
Battle for Punjab: Congress banks on Majha, Doaba. Draws 9-point map to gain upper hand in Malwa
5
Will Goans embrace AAP? Here's why it could win the polls... and why it won't
YOUR WIRE @ 08:00
IMPORTANT UP Election: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi to hold joint road show in Agra +4 MORE
INTERESTING UK: 4-month-old boy becomes part of Brexit history +1 MORE
IGNORED +0 MORE
SPEED NEWS
SPEED NEWS
Budget 2017: Is the much-touted hike in SC/ST welfare allocation a 'fraud'?
10 hours AGO Budget 2017: Is the much-touted hike in SC/ST welfare allocation a 'fraud'?
Let us call Priyanka Chopra if she has a problem with me: Akshay Kumar
15 hours AGO Let us call Priyanka Chopra if she has a problem with me: Akshay Kumar
Pakistan denies any visa ban on its nationals by Kuwait
15 hours AGO Pakistan denies any visa ban on its nationals by Kuwait
UP Election: For SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, brother Shivpal comes before son Akhilesh
16 hours AGO UP Election: For SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, brother Shivpal comes before son Akhilesh
422 air safety violations detected in 2016, says Directorate General of Civil Aviation
16 hours AGO 422 air safety violations detected in 2016, says Directorate General of Civil Aviation
Rajat Kathuria on Budget 2017: 'Where are the jobs going to come from?'
16 hours AGO Rajat Kathuria on Budget 2017: 'Where are the jobs going to come from?'
Gujarat rape case: Supreme Court refuses to hear self-styled godman Asaram's bail plea
16 hours AGO Gujarat rape case: Supreme Court refuses to hear self-styled godman Asaram's bail plea
Indian IT companies need to stop using H-1B visas: Narayana Murthy
16 hours AGO Indian IT companies need to stop using H-1B visas: Narayana Murthy
SEE ALL SPEED NEWS >>
Politics
Dilip Ghosh praises tainted ED officer, leaves Bengal BJP red-faced

Dilip Ghosh praises tainted ED officer, leaves Bengal BJP red-faced

 Watch: Harish Rawat, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah feature in 'Baahubali' trailer

After quitting Cong, will SM Krishna join BJP? It could be mutually beneficial

 Gangs of UP: The bloody rivalry between Mukhtar Ansari and Brijesh Singh

Mamata worried about Trump's proposed changes to H-1B visa, writes to MEA for immediate action Mamata worried about Trump's proposed changes to H-1B visa, writes to MEA for immediate action Sulagna Sengupta
Budget 2017: More money for women's welfare but will it be utilised effectively? Budget 2017: More money for women's welfare but will it be utilised effectively? Priyata Brajabasi
Education: Budget sidesteps issue of quality to focus on producing skilled workers Education: Budget sidesteps issue of quality to focus on producing skilled workers Praneta Jha
Dear PM Modi, where's the windfall from demonetisation you had promised? Dear PM Modi, where's the windfall from demonetisation you had promised? Suvojit Chattopadhyay
Budget 2017 concedes Modi's note ban didn't work: Amir Ullah Khan Budget 2017 concedes Modi's note ban didn't work: Amir Ullah Khan Charu Kartikeya
Education: Budget sidesteps issue of quality to focus on producing skilled workers Education: Budget sidesteps issue of quality to focus on producing skilled workers Praneta Jha
Budget 2017: More money for women's welfare but will it be utilised effectively? Budget 2017: More money for women's welfare but will it be utilised effectively? Priyata Brajabasi
The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began
50%

Job loss & a dramatic fall in revenue: note ban and India's new nightmare economy

The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began Catch Team
Mamata worried about Trump's proposed changes to H-1B visa, writes to MEA for immediate action Mamata worried about Trump's proposed changes to H-1B visa, writes to MEA for immediate action Sulagna Sengupta
SEE ALL POLITICS >>
INDIA
Demonetisation: 18 lakh people have made unexpectedly hefty cash deposits

  Demonetisation: 18 lakh people have made unexpectedly hefty cash deposits

Watch: Why is repression against Adivasis not getting due media attention, asks Bela Bhatia

Slow credit growth: Banks are happy investing in govt bonds

What Republic Day means to the children selling Indian flags at signals

Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Ashwin Aghor
'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending 'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending Aditya Menon
Budget 2017: Boon for patients, bane for Big Pharma Budget 2017: Boon for patients, bane for Big Pharma Vishakh Unnikrishnan
Rajat Kathuria on Budget 2017: 'Where are the jobs going to come from?' Rajat Kathuria on Budget 2017: 'Where are the jobs going to come from?' Sadiq Naqvi
Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Ashwin Aghor
'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending 'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending Aditya Menon
SEE ALL INDIA >>
SPORTS

 New Zealand clinch first ODI against Australia despite Marcus Stoinis' heroics

 India should not take Australia lightly, says Sachin Tendulkar ahead of Test series

 India vs England Nagpur T20: Eoin Morgan expresses anger over umpiring decision

 Nagpur T20: Ashish Nehra feels only one game needed to get back into groove

GOAT: Serena Williams wins her 23rd Grand Slam title, just one behind Margaret Court GOAT: Serena Williams wins her 23rd Grand Slam title, just one behind Margaret Court Sahil Bhalla
The Oldstralian Open: Experience trumps youth as oldies made a golden return The Oldstralian Open: Experience trumps youth as oldies made a golden return Sahil Bhalla
SEE ALL SPORTS >>
INTERNATIONAL
UK: 4-month-old boy becomes part of Brexit history

 UK: 4-month-old boy becomes part of Brexit history

Trump era unfolds: why the world is on edge after his rampage of orders

'Trump's foreign policy turmoil is here to stay'

Trump's Muslim travel ban draws ire from leaders across the world

Muslim ban protests across the world had a hint of Desiness in them Muslim ban protests across the world had a hint of Desiness in them Catch Team
SEE ALL INTERNATIONAL >>
LIFE & SOCIETY

I'm ashamed to be from a country whose leader spews hate towards refugees: Allison Joyce

Scenes from a mofussil pub: Small-town India catches up with big cities

India, don't spend on guns, spend on your girls: Ruchira Gupta

What Republic Day means to the children selling Indian flags at signals

Humans are killing the marine ecosystem. But this man is trying to reverse that Humans are killing the marine ecosystem. But this man is trying to reverse that Ashwin Aghor
Is Costa Rica the world's happiest, greenest country? Is Costa Rica the world's happiest, greenest country? Ariana López Peña
The Oldstralian Open: Experience trumps youth as oldies made a golden return The Oldstralian Open: Experience trumps youth as oldies made a golden return Sahil Bhalla
SEE ALL LIFE & SOCIETY >>
CULTURE
Serial killers think they walk with god: Bruce Robinson on Jack the Ripper

Serial killers think they walk with god: Bruce Robinson on Jack the Ripper

Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere takes the crown

Is sexism behind Amazon's choice of only male comics for their Indian specials?

Jhumpa Lahiri misses reading naked books, sans blurbs & photos

What does it take to photograph The Rolling Stones on tour? Chris Sykes tells us What does it take to photograph The Rolling Stones on tour? Chris Sykes tells us Durga M Sengupta
Meet Reema Abbasi, the only Pakistani writer who attended Jaipur Lit Fest Meet Reema Abbasi, the only Pakistani writer who attended Jaipur Lit Fest Lamat R Hasan
SEE ALL CULTURE >>
SCIENCE & TECH

Gionee P7 Review: Reminiscent of Nokias, this is an excellent second phone

Google Pixel review: You'll love it, but here's why you absolutely won't buy it

 This is why US President Donald Trump can no longer use his favourite Android smartphone

 Now you can buy mutual funds on Freecharge. Here's how

Exaggerating the value of wetlands for natural disaster mitigation is a risky business Exaggerating the value of wetlands for natural disaster mitigation is a risky business Matthew McCartney & Max Finlayson
Our research in China's estuaries offers glimpses of a dire future: a world without effective antibiotics Our research in China's estuaries offers glimpses of a dire future: a world without effective antibiotics Michael Gillings
SEE ALL SCIENCE & TECH >>
Entertainment
Call me a Shah Rukh fanboy. But go watch Raees for its politics

Call me a Shah Rukh fanboy. But go watch Raees for its politics

 Box-Office: Raees opens with a good response; Kaabil is average

 Sanjay Dutt wants a different villain in his film

 Mandana Karimi supports Bani , makes Lopa cry in Bigg Boss 10

Kaabil Movie Review : Watch it even if you are not a Hrithik Roshan fan Kaabil Movie Review : Watch it even if you are not a Hrithik Roshan fan Shubha Shetty Saha
SEE ALL BOLLYWOOD >>
OTHER SPEED NEWS
OTHER SPEED NEWS
NATIONAL
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
LITE
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Social Sector
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Hollywood
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
SEE ALL SPEED NEWS >>