catchnews
Switch to
catchnews
Switch to
Gender and Sex Amazon's Indian comedy specials are a special kind of sexist
Amazon's Indian comedy specials are a special kind of sexist Ranjan Crasta
india news Blackbuck died of natural causes, says Salman. Another acquittal coming up?
Blackbuck died of natural causes, says Salman. Another acquittal coming up? Akash Bisht
Edit This Block
india news Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops'
Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Ashwin Aghor
Politics Punjab polls: Voters look for change in reserved seat Banga. Advantage AAP?
Punjab polls: Voters look for change in reserved seat Banga. Advantage AAP? Rajeev Khanna
Health TB patients are desperate for access to a patented drug. Govt must act now
TB patients are desperate for access to a patented drug. Govt must act now Vishakh Unnikrishnan
HUSTINGS 2017
SAD ending: Punjab farmers' villain Tota Singh and his son stare at defeat
1
SAD ending: Punjab farmers' villain Tota Singh and his son stare at defeat
2
Uttarakhand election: To reach voters, Harish Rawat takes to the road
3
UP polls: Congress got the alliance with SP, but won't get campaign spotlight
4
Battle for Punjab: Congress banks on Majha, Doaba. Draws 9-point map to gain upper hand in Malwa
5
Will Goans embrace AAP? Here's why it could win the polls... and why it won't
HUSTINGS 2017
SAD ending: Punjab farmers' villain Tota Singh and his son stare at defeat
1
SAD ending: Punjab farmers' villain Tota Singh and his son stare at defeat
2
Uttarakhand election: To reach voters, Harish Rawat takes to the road
3
UP polls: Congress got the alliance with SP, but won't get campaign spotlight
4
Battle for Punjab: Congress banks on Majha, Doaba. Draws 9-point map to gain upper hand in Malwa
5
Will Goans embrace AAP? Here's why it could win the polls... and why it won't
YOUR WIRE @ 06:00
IMPORTANT National Voters' Day: Elections are celebrations of democracy, says PM Modi +5 MORE
INTERESTING +0 MORE
IGNORED +0 MORE
SPEED NEWS
SPEED NEWS
UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi call for crushing BJP's divisive politics
14 hours AGO UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi call for crushing BJP's divisive politics
Donald Trump originally asked for 'Muslim ban' says former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani
14 hours AGO Donald Trump originally asked for 'Muslim ban' says former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani
Uttar Pradesh: Woman's body found hanging from tree in Jal Vayu Vihar
14 hours AGO Uttar Pradesh: Woman's body found hanging from tree in Jal Vayu Vihar
Mumbai: Under-19 England gear up for 5-match ODI series against Under-19 India
14 hours AGO Mumbai: Under-19 England gear up for 5-match ODI series against Under-19 India
Raees star Shah Rukh Khan reveals his emotion when his films releases
14 hours AGO Raees star Shah Rukh Khan reveals his emotion when his films releases
People deriding Hindi movies should be made to watch boring cinema: Farah Khan
14 hours AGO People deriding Hindi movies should be made to watch boring cinema: Farah Khan
Padmavati row: Viacom18 Motion Pictures assures support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team
15 hours AGO Padmavati row: Viacom18 Motion Pictures assures support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team
Digvijay slams PM Modi, says regional outfits are no 'pickpockets'
15 hours AGO Digvijay slams PM Modi, says regional outfits are no 'pickpockets'
SEE ALL SPEED NEWS >>
Politics
Jalalabad: Riding on rural anger Bhagwant Mann lays siege to Sukhbir's fortress

Jalalabad: Riding on rural anger Bhagwant Mann lays siege to Sukhbir's fortress

Mamata to attend Congress rallies in Punjab & SP-Congress rallies in UP

AAP expert rebuts Yogendra Yadav's claims on Delhi education, Yadav responds

Has Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan given BJP its ND Tiwari moment?

'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending 'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending Aditya Menon
High time: After being in denial mode for so long, Akali manifesto promises war on drugs in Punjab High time: After being in denial mode for so long, Akali manifesto promises war on drugs in Punjab Rajeev Khanna
Congress & SAD candidates have great personal wealth. AAP's have next to nothing Congress & SAD candidates have great personal wealth. AAP's have next to nothing Rajeev Khanna
Punjab polls: It pays to be the Badals' damaad. Ask Adesh Partap Kairon Punjab polls: It pays to be the Badals' damaad. Ask Adesh Partap Kairon Aditya Menon
Black money in politics: Only 16% of parties' income comes from known sources Black money in politics: Only 16% of parties' income comes from known sources Akash Bisht
Congress & SAD candidates have great personal wealth. AAP's have next to nothing Congress & SAD candidates have great personal wealth. AAP's have next to nothing Rajeev Khanna
High time: After being in denial mode for so long, Akali manifesto promises war on drugs in Punjab High time: After being in denial mode for so long, Akali manifesto promises war on drugs in Punjab Rajeev Khanna
The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began
50%

Job loss & a dramatic fall in revenue: note ban and India's new nightmare economy

The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began Catch Team
'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending 'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending Aditya Menon
SEE ALL POLITICS >>
INDIA
Humans are killing the marine ecosystem. But this man is trying to reverse that

Humans are killing the marine ecosystem. But this man is trying to reverse that

In pictures: Rains fail to dampen Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

Delhi's Waste-to-Energy plant is unauthorised: NGT

NPPA: India's only drug pricing watchdog is here to stay

Kolkata Police, Bengal govt tell public to ignore WhatsApp rumours about masked criminals Kolkata Police, Bengal govt tell public to ignore WhatsApp rumours about masked criminals Sulagna Sengupta
Bastar crackdown continues: Now Bela Bhatia is threatened, told to leave Bastar crackdown continues: Now Bela Bhatia is threatened, told to leave Suhas Munshi
Discontent & protests simmer in Bhangor as protestors ask Mamata for speedy justice, assurance Discontent & protests simmer in Bhangor as protestors ask Mamata for speedy justice, assurance Sulagna Sengupta
Jallikattu on, but without joy. And Panneerselvam is to blame Jallikattu on, but without joy. And Panneerselvam is to blame S Murari
Kolkata Police, Bengal govt tell public to ignore WhatsApp rumours about masked criminals Kolkata Police, Bengal govt tell public to ignore WhatsApp rumours about masked criminals Sulagna Sengupta
Bastar crackdown continues: Now Bela Bhatia is threatened, told to leave Bastar crackdown continues: Now Bela Bhatia is threatened, told to leave Suhas Munshi
SEE ALL INDIA >>
SPORTS

 Australian Open mixed-doubles: Sania Mirza edges past Rohan Bopanna to seal semi-final berth

 Lodha panel row: SC holds back order to name interim board administrators

 Irani Cup: Gujarat captain Parthiv patel praises Wriddhiman Saha, lashes out at poor umpiring

 J-K: CM Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Parvez Rasool for making it to Indian team

Harsha Bhogle opens up about his controversial IPL sacking Harsha Bhogle opens up about his controversial IPL sacking Speed News Desk
It's time for women to shine: AIFF launch Indian Women's League It's time for women to shine: AIFF launch Indian Women's League Sahil Bhalla
SEE ALL SPORTS >>
INTERNATIONAL
India-UAE relations set for boost as Crown Prince Mohammed comes calling

India-UAE relations set for boost as Crown Prince Mohammed comes calling

 Replica of Inauguration cake and other quirky things that landed Donald Trump in soup

 UK: 4-year-old Muslim girl banned from wearing hijab in school

 In its first, White House to have 4 'Skype seats' in its press briefing room

Women marching worldwide revive a long-sought dream: global feminism Women marching worldwide revive a long-sought dream: global feminism Ariadna Estévez
SEE ALL INTERNATIONAL >>
LIFE & SOCIETY

What Republic Day means to the children selling Indian flags at signals

How a debate on post-truth ended with the audience applauding logical fallacies

Why I understand trolls' anger and respect Zaira Wasim's apology

Seven years on, this acid attack survivor is still fighting for justice

India, don't spend on guns, spend on your girls: Ruchira Gupta India, don't spend on guns, spend on your girls: Ruchira Gupta Lamat R Hasan
How do we measure well-being? How do we measure well-being? Henry S Richardson & Erik Schokkaert
It's time for women to shine: AIFF launch Indian Women's League It's time for women to shine: AIFF launch Indian Women's League Sahil Bhalla
SEE ALL LIFE & SOCIETY >>
CULTURE
Jhumpa Lahiri misses reading naked books, sans blurbs & photos

Jhumpa Lahiri misses reading naked books, sans blurbs & photos

Call me a Shah Rukh fanboy. But go watch Raees for its politics

Beware of those who seem to know what's going on: Robert F Worth on Aleppo

Man Booker winner Paul Beatty: I had teachers who told me to stop writing

What does it take to photograph The Rolling Stones on tour? Chris Sykes tells us What does it take to photograph The Rolling Stones on tour? Chris Sykes tells us Durga M Sengupta
Oscar 2017 nominations: La La Land leads but diversity is the real winner Oscar 2017 nominations: La La Land leads but diversity is the real winner Catch Team
SEE ALL CULTURE >>
SCIENCE & TECH

Google Pixel review: You'll love it, but here's why you absolutely won't buy it

 This is why US President Donald Trump can no longer use his favourite Android smartphone

 Now you can buy mutual funds on Freecharge. Here's how

 Flipkart is India's most-trusted e-commerce platform

No more exploding phones: How Samsung is fixing its bad batteries problem No more exploding phones: How Samsung is fixing its bad batteries problem Sahil Bhalla
Apple accuses Qualcomm of illegally wielding monopoly power, takes legal war to China Apple accuses Qualcomm of illegally wielding monopoly power, takes legal war to China News Agencies
SEE ALL SCIENCE & TECH >>
Entertainment
Raees Movie Review : A good story well narrated but stumbles at points

  Raees Movie Review : A good story well narrated but stumbles at points

 Box-Office: Raees opens with a good response; Kaabil is average

 Sanjay Dutt wants a different villain in his film

 Mandana Karimi supports Bani , makes Lopa cry in Bigg Boss 10

SEE ALL BOLLYWOOD >>
OTHER SPEED NEWS
OTHER SPEED NEWS
NATIONAL
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
LITE
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Social Sector
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Hollywood
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
SEE ALL SPEED NEWS >>