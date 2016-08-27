catchnews
No sex education in schools? Pornhub comes to the rescue
No sex education in schools? Pornhub comes to the rescue Catch Team
'Muslims vote for extremists': Mayawati's 2006 video comes back to haunt her
'Muslims vote for extremists': Mayawati's 2006 video comes back to haunt her Sadiq Naqvi
Punjab turnout set to touch 75%. Which party stands to benefit from it?
Punjab turnout set to touch 75%. Which party stands to benefit from it? Rajeev Khanna
'Heroines': story of India's great women, from Draupadi to Raziya Sultan
'Heroines': story of India's great women, from Draupadi to Raziya Sultan Lamat R Hasan
SP, BSP and UP Muslims: a new kind of politics or just small role changes?
SP, BSP and UP Muslims: a new kind of politics or just small role changes? Atul Chaurasia
Punjab polls a cliff-hanger between AAP & Congress. Silent voters hold the key
Punjab polls a cliff-hanger between AAP & Congress. Silent voters hold the key
Despite Cong pressure, SP wants Mulayam aide to fight from Amethi Assembly seat
Punjab polls: Demonetisation, sacrilege of holy texts emerge as silent killers
Sidhu's pinch-hitting for Congress with sharp slogans, humour may work well for Punjab
Cong bets on Olympian Pargat Singh to retain pocket borough Jalandhar Cantt
YOUR WIRE @ 04:00
Polling in Goa begins; Parrikar among early voters
INTERESTING +0 MORE
IGNORED +0 MORE
SPEED NEWS
SPEED NEWS
US court denies Donald Trump administration's request to reinstate travel ban
12 hours AGO US court denies Donald Trump administration's request to reinstate travel ban
Padmavati vandalism: Aamir Khan describes attack on Bhansali very unfortunate
12 hours AGO Padmavati vandalism: Aamir Khan describes attack on Bhansali very unfortunate
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes ambassador to UK-based charity
13 hours AGO Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes ambassador to UK-based charity
Madurai: 36 injured in Jallikattu event at Avanipuram
13 hours AGO Madurai: 36 injured in Jallikattu event at Avanipuram
Goa polls: Brisk voting in rural areas; lower turnout in Catholic areas
14 hours AGO Goa polls: Brisk voting in rural areas; lower turnout in Catholic areas
Chhattisgarh: Jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals
14 hours AGO Chhattisgarh: Jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals
Reforms are 'badly needed' in governance, functioning of DDCA, says Delhi High Court
14 hours AGO Reforms are 'badly needed' in governance, functioning of DDCA, says Delhi High Court
Demonetisation has affected normal life: Chidambaram
16 hours AGO Demonetisation has affected normal life: Chidambaram
Politics
Trinamool flays Jaitley's electoral bonds idea, calls for state funding of polls

Trinamool flays Jaitley's electoral bonds idea, calls for state funding of polls

 Watch: Harish Rawat, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah feature in 'Baahubali' trailer

After quitting Cong, will SM Krishna join BJP? It could be mutually beneficial

 Gangs of UP: The bloody rivalry between Mukhtar Ansari and Brijesh Singh

Mamata worried about Trump's proposed changes to H-1B visa, writes to MEA for immediate action Sulagna Sengupta
Budget 2017: More money for women's welfare but will it be utilised effectively? Priyata Brajabasi
Education: Budget sidesteps issue of quality to focus on producing skilled workers Praneta Jha
UP Polls 2017: Huge crowds follow Akhilesh-Rahul road show, but rebellions brew inside Priyata Brajabasi
Budget 2017 concedes Modi's note ban didn't work: Amir Ullah Khan Charu Kartikeya
Education: Budget sidesteps issue of quality to focus on producing skilled workers Education: Budget sidesteps issue of quality to focus on producing skilled workers Praneta Jha
Budget 2017: More money for women's welfare but will it be utilised effectively? Budget 2017: More money for women's welfare but will it be utilised effectively? Priyata Brajabasi
The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began
50%
50%

Job loss & a dramatic fall in revenue: note ban and India's new nightmare economy

The decline in revenue of micro-small scale industries since note ban began Catch Team
Mamata worried about Trump's proposed changes to H-1B visa, writes to MEA for immediate action Mamata worried about Trump's proposed changes to H-1B visa, writes to MEA for immediate action Sulagna Sengupta
INDIA
Demonetisation: 18 lakh people have made unexpectedly hefty cash deposits

  Demonetisation: 18 lakh people have made unexpectedly hefty cash deposits

Watch: Why is repression against Adivasis not getting due media attention, asks Bela Bhatia

Slow credit growth: Banks are happy investing in govt bonds

What Republic Day means to the children selling Indian flags at signals

Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Ashwin Aghor
'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending Aditya Menon
RTI activist restricted from entering AIIMS premises Vishakh Unnikrishnan
Rajat Kathuria on Budget 2017: 'Where are the jobs going to come from?' Sadiq Naqvi
Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Tribal girls go to file rape case against Gadchiroli cops, get abducted by 'cops' Ashwin Aghor
'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending 'Village of drug smugglers' Havelian won't get Udta Punjab's happy ending Aditya Menon
SPORTS

 New Zealand clinch first ODI against Australia despite Marcus Stoinis' heroics

 India should not take Australia lightly, says Sachin Tendulkar ahead of Test series

 India vs England Nagpur T20: Eoin Morgan expresses anger over umpiring decision

 Nagpur T20: Ashish Nehra feels only one game needed to get back into groove

GOAT: Serena Williams wins her 23rd Grand Slam title, just one behind Margaret Court Sahil Bhalla
The Oldstralian Open: Experience trumps youth as oldies made a golden return Sahil Bhalla
INTERNATIONAL
UK: 4-month-old boy becomes part of Brexit history

 UK: 4-month-old boy becomes part of Brexit history

Trump era unfolds: why the world is on edge after his rampage of orders

'Trump's foreign policy turmoil is here to stay'

Trump's Muslim travel ban draws ire from leaders across the world

Muslim ban protests across the world had a hint of Desiness in them Catch Team
LIFE & SOCIETY

I'm ashamed to be from a country whose leader spews hate towards refugees: Allison Joyce

Scenes from a mofussil pub: Small-town India catches up with big cities

India, don't spend on guns, spend on your girls: Ruchira Gupta

What Republic Day means to the children selling Indian flags at signals

Humans are killing the marine ecosystem. But this man is trying to reverse that Ashwin Aghor
Is Costa Rica the world's happiest, greenest country? Ariana López Peña
The Oldstralian Open: Experience trumps youth as oldies made a golden return The Oldstralian Open: Experience trumps youth as oldies made a golden return Sahil Bhalla
CULTURE
Serial killers think they walk with god: Bruce Robinson on Jack the Ripper

Serial killers think they walk with god: Bruce Robinson on Jack the Ripper

Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere takes the crown

Is sexism behind Amazon's choice of only male comics for their Indian specials?

Jhumpa Lahiri misses reading naked books, sans blurbs & photos

What does it take to photograph The Rolling Stones on tour? Chris Sykes tells us Durga M Sengupta
Meet Reema Abbasi, the only Pakistani writer who attended Jaipur Lit Fest Lamat R Hasan
SCIENCE & TECH

Gionee P7 Review: Reminiscent of Nokias, this is an excellent second phone

Google Pixel review: You'll love it, but here's why you absolutely won't buy it

 This is why US President Donald Trump can no longer use his favourite Android smartphone

 Now you can buy mutual funds on Freecharge. Here's how

Exaggerating the value of wetlands for natural disaster mitigation is a risky business Matthew McCartney & Max Finlayson
Our research in China's estuaries offers glimpses of a dire future: a world without effective antibiotics Michael Gillings
Entertainment
Call me a Shah Rukh fanboy. But go watch Raees for its politics

Call me a Shah Rukh fanboy. But go watch Raees for its politics

 Box-Office: Raees opens with a good response; Kaabil is average

 Sanjay Dutt wants a different villain in his film

 Mandana Karimi supports Bani , makes Lopa cry in Bigg Boss 10

Kaabil Movie Review : Watch it even if you are not a Hrithik Roshan fan Shubha Shetty Saha
NATIONAL
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Supreme Court allows termination of 24 week old foetus
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt to set up public address systems during floods
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh brands son Akhilesh 'anti-Muslim'
LITE
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
Watch: Teacher's rap-style grammar lesson goes viral. As is right
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
#IfTrumpWereBlack: the brilliant hashtag that puts the spotlight on racism in America
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Priyanka Chopra enacts the famous Baywatch slo-mo run at Seth Meyers show
Social Sector
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Ever seen a Rs 10,000 note? This Dubai-based Indian man has one in his possession
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Novak Djokovic sneaked into a dance class, and then did this
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Vanity Fair's readership skyrockets after Trump criticises magazine on Twitter
Hollywood
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
Internet refuses to 'let the sun go down' on George Michael's karaoke with James Corden
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
The Sherlock Holmes-Watson romance fans have been shipping, may not happen. Here's why
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
Person of Interest actress Sarah Shahi joins cast of Al Pacino-starrer, Hangman
